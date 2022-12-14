Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

