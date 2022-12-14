Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,281,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

