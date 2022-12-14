Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 246.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,095 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 2.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,210,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.