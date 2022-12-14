Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. 13,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $397.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.