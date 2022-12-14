Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

