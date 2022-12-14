Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

