Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, an increase of 201.6% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.
In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $151,573.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 73,817 shares of company stock worth $44,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
