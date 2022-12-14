LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

