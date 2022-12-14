LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $11.70 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

