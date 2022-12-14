LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

