LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 1,060 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

