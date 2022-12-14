Lynch & Associates IN Buys 227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.