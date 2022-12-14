Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:MCN opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

