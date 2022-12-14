Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Magna Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGLQF traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.19. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.75.
Magna Gold Company Profile
