Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magna Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGLQF traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.19. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

Magna Gold Company Profile

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

