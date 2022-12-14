Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $96.05 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014474 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00239300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003224 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364,177.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.