Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Raised to Outperform at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

MEQ stock traded down C$4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.23.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

