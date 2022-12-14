Maker Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $590.90 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $604.42 or 0.03410343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.