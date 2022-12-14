Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.53

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as high as $15.45. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 8,298 shares trading hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 15.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
