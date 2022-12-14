Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.53

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as high as $15.45. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 8,298 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 15.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

