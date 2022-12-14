Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.53).

EMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 653.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.16. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.40).

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

