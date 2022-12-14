MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $706.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

