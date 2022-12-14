Marlene A. Krumholz Purchases 400 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Marlene A. Krumholz purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $13,936.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Securities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.