Marlene A. Krumholz Purchases 400 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Marlene A. Krumholz purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $13,936.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Central Securities stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
