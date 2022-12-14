Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.