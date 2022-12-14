Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,012 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of IMARA worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,672 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $489,457.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 356,558 shares of company stock worth $1,310,293. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,975. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

