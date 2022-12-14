Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 14,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.