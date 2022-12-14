Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vera Bradley worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 2.4 %

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,262. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.