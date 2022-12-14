Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Reading International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reading International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.