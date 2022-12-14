Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,824 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $143.60.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.