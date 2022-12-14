Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 14,601 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

