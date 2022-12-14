Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Masco Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

