Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down to $150.36

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.36, but opened at $145.50. Masimo shares last traded at $147.72, with a volume of 442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.43.

Masimo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

