Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA opened at $357.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

