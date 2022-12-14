Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,720. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.