Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $276.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,828. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.37.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

