McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $371.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $228.86 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average of $351.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $9,577,228. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

