Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.63) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SMIZF remained flat at $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

