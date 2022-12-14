Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

MRK stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

