Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. 108,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

