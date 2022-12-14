Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.