Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

