Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $170.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

META opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,523,329. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

