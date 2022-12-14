Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $805,360.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.01521572 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012481 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00032091 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.52 or 0.01761374 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.