Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Sells $341,793.82 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE:MEI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
