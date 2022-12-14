Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Sells $341,793.82 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

