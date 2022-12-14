MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $81.42 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.49 or 0.00103721 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $81.42 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00238499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.67887161 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,230,941.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.