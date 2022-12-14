Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.