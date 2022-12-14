Meyer Handelman Co. Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,855 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

