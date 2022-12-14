Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,207 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

