Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 650 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

