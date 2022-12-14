MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,658,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

KBWP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,588. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.