MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,410 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.