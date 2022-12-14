MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.99. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1,956 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.