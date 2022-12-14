MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.99. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.