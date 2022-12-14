Mizuho Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $41.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

